AMG National Trust Bank Has $3.90 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 344.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,185 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 579.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.16. 195,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,683,034. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

