AMG National Trust Bank Has $4.19 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.19. 456,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,281,477. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $153.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.12.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

