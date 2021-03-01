AMG National Trust Bank Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,420,000 after acquiring an additional 550,580 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,339,000 after acquiring an additional 78,338 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,822,000 after acquiring an additional 26,876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The Hershey by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,647,000 after purchasing an additional 225,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $366,025.00. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $785,756. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.33. 4,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.54. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $161.04. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 55.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.60.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.