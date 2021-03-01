AMG National Trust Bank Has $5.25 Million Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,662 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.06% of Bunge worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Bunge by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.47. The stock had a trading volume of 13,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,416. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $79.45.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

In other Bunge news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $133,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

