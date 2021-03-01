AMG National Trust Bank Has $7.08 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,163 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 26.9% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,037 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Comcast by 1.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 44,053 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Comcast by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 58,040 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 1.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,416,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $151,723,000 after acquiring an additional 44,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in Comcast by 33.4% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 11,777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

Comcast stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.03. The company had a trading volume of 566,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,905,064. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $247.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

