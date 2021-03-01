AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 4,443 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $33,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,027,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,696,000 after purchasing an additional 86,768 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $244.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,434. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.63 and a 200 day moving average of $229.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.