AMG National Trust Bank Sells 1,118 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 865.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth $81,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLED stock traded up $7.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,359. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 94.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.94.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Universal Display from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.29.

In other news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

