AMG National Trust Bank Sells 14,428 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,428 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.5% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $71,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

NYSE:LOW traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.11. 62,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,609. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

