AMG National Trust Bank Trims Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,407 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,887,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,043,035,000 after buying an additional 207,449 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,827,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,859,000 after buying an additional 3,374,857 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,576,000 after buying an additional 6,533,688 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in American International Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,480,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,887,000 after purchasing an additional 524,168 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,338,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,379,000 after purchasing an additional 87,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.81. The stock had a trading volume of 202,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIG. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other American International Group news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.