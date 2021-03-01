AMG National Trust Bank Trims Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.35% of Kontoor Brands worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,299,000 after purchasing an additional 299,525 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 658,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 225.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 27,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded up $2.05 on Monday, hitting $44.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,161. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $47.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

