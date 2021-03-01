Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Trading 5.1% Higher

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)’s share price rose 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.17 and last traded at $8.03. Approximately 128,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 107,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.
AP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.
The company has a market capitalization of $102.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (NYSE:AP)
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.
