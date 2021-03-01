Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Trading 5.1% Higher

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)’s share price rose 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.17 and last traded at $8.03. Approximately 128,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 107,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

AP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $102.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 64,063 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

