ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS AMSSY opened at $11.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AMS has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

