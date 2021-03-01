Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS AMDUF opened at $83.40 on Monday. Amundi has a fifty-two week low of $70.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.83.

AMDUF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amundi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amundi in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Amundi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amundi presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

