Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Price Up 13.5%

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) rose 13.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.18 and last traded at $15.66. Approximately 4,572,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 4,877,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amyris in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Amyris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.34.

Get Amyris alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amyris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amyris by 1,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Amyris by 280.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.