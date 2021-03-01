Analysts Anticipate Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $830.14 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will post $830.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $821.13 million to $838.04 million. Colfax reported sales of $816.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Colfax.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CFX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $44.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -887.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50. Colfax has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $46.45.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $840,126.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,300 shares of company stock worth $1,575,481. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colfax (CFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.