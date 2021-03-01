Analysts Anticipate Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $337.05 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will post sales of $337.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $328.40 million and the highest is $345.70 million. Daseke posted sales of $391.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Daseke.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.10 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 33.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DSKE. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of Daseke stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $358.93 million, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.00. Daseke has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $7.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Daseke by 371.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 25.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.