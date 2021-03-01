Analysts Anticipate iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). iQIYI reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%.

IQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.20 target price on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, December 24th. UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.45.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 662,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,890,063. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iQIYI in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

