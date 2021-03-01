Analysts Anticipate Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Post $0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.12. Liquidity Services reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,153.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $43,258.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,032. Company insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Liquidity Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,686,000 after buying an additional 127,930 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 572,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 170,587 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 289,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 88,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

LQDT opened at $15.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.15 million, a PE ratio of -141.91 and a beta of 1.20. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

