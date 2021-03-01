Analysts Anticipate Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $299.42 Million

Analysts expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to announce sales of $299.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $306.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $295.37 million. Lumber Liquidators posted sales of $273.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lumber Liquidators.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LL. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $24.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $715.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL)

