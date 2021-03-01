Analysts Anticipate Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $299.42 Million

Analysts expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to announce sales of $299.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $306.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $295.37 million. Lumber Liquidators posted sales of $273.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lumber Liquidators.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LL. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.
Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $24.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $715.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65.
About Lumber Liquidators
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
