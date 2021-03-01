Analysts Anticipate NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Brokerages expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year sales of $5.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NetApp.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cross Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 13.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in NetApp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in NetApp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 22.4% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTAP opened at $62.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.49. NetApp has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $71.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetApp (NTAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.