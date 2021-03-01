Analysts Anticipate Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. Orion Group posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 455,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 183,784 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 391,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

