Analysts Anticipate S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.07. S&P Global reported earnings per share of $2.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $12.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $12.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.77 to $14.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover S&P Global.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 44.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $329.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&P Global (SPGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.