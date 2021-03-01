Analysts Anticipate The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.20 Million

Analysts predict that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will announce $55.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Marcus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.80 million and the highest is $55.59 million. The Marcus reported sales of $206.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year sales of $256.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $255.80 million to $256.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $540.27 million, with estimates ranging from $537.30 million to $543.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Marcus.

Get The Marcus alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCS shares. Barrington Research upgraded The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $211,554.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,941.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 28.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Marcus by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Marcus by 1,055.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 249,088 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Marcus by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 154,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 78,185 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus during the fourth quarter worth $2,368,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

MCS stock opened at $19.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.93. The Marcus has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $27.28.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.