Analysts Anticipate Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is $1.13. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of ($4.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.06) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.45.

WLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.22.

Shares of WLL opened at $34.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $38.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 4,569.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,633 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $32,230,000. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $27,043,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,353,000 after acquiring an additional 276,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $14,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

