Analysts Anticipate Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.48. Yum China reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 168.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

YUMC stock remained flat at $$59.84 during midday trading on Monday. 1,843,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,541. Yum China has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $64.64. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average is $56.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,700,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,260,000 after purchasing an additional 466,897 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Yum China by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,025,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,756,000 after purchasing an additional 442,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 94,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,441,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,738,000 after acquiring an additional 546,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $656,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

