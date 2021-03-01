Analysts Expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings. 8X8 posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The company had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGHT. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.96.

In other news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $242,232.45. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 19,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $588,887.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,312 shares of company stock worth $2,530,739 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,381,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,261,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,478,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,980,000 after purchasing an additional 61,828 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth $40,872,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,152,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,733,000 after purchasing an additional 86,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGHT traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.01. The company had a trading volume of 58,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,737. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 0.98.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

