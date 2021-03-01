Analysts Expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92. Automatic Data Processing posted earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.65.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.16. 69,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,605. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.37. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $179.46. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 272,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,036,000 after acquiring an additional 123,101 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 113,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

