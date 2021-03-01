Analysts Expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $337.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will report sales of $337.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $328.40 million and the highest is $345.70 million. Daseke posted sales of $391.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Daseke.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.10 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DSKE. Cowen cut their price target on Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

DSKE opened at $5.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. Daseke has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $358.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Daseke by 371.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.