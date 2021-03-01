Analysts Expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). fuboTV reported earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year earnings of ($5.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.60) to ($3.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.82). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow fuboTV.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

FUBO opened at $35.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.35. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

