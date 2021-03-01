Analysts Expect Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) to report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 101.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Innoviva.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INVA. TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 1,867,912 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,070,714.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,279,000 after purchasing an additional 136,096 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 565,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 29,394 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 13.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 550,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after buying an additional 65,316 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 511,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.61. 5,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,134. Innoviva has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 146.75 and a quick ratio of 146.75.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

