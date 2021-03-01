Analysts Expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.00 Million

Brokerages expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to announce $94.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express reported sales of $83.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $351.90 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $387.40 million, with estimates ranging from $384.60 million to $390.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $827,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 123,472 shares of company stock worth $2,017,452 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,997,000 after buying an additional 749,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,286,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after buying an additional 163,314 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in International Money Express by 279.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,175,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after buying an additional 1,601,269 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in International Money Express by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 822,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 503,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in International Money Express by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 540,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMXI stock opened at $14.73 on Monday. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $560.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.44.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

