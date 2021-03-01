Analysts Expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.26 Million

Brokerages predict that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will report $12.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.21 million. IRIDEX posted sales of $11.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year sales of $36.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.26 million to $36.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $42.20 million, with estimates ranging from $41.09 million to $43.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on IRIDEX from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in IRIDEX by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 146,178 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 59,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $5.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $81.72 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Read More: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.