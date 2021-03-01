Analysts Expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.46. Lakeland Bancorp posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $15.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $791.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 535.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

