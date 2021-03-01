Analysts Expect Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.52 Million

Brokerages predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) will post sales of $45.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.97 million to $47.06 million. Monmouth Real Estate Investment posted sales of $41.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full year sales of $181.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.89 million to $187.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $190.28 million, with estimates ranging from $175.36 million to $205.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,558,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,391,000 after buying an additional 171,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,445,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,601,000 after buying an additional 355,332 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,061,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,709,000 after buying an additional 93,539 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,776,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after buying an additional 96,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.78. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $18.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.