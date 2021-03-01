Analysts Expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Several research firms have recently commented on LPRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Open Lending from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.92.

In related news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $12,366,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,134,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.91. The company had a trading volume of 42,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,060. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

