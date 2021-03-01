Analysts Expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.07 and the lowest is $2.86. S&P Global reported earnings of $2.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year earnings of $12.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $12.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.77 to $14.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $329.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.30. The stock has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&P Global (SPGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.