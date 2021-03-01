Analysts Offer Predictions for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRTT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DRTT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of DRTT stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $194.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 2.63.

In other news, major shareholder Shaun Noll purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $45,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 267,757 shares in the company, valued at $789,883.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,301,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after buying an additional 434,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

