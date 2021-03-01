Analysts Offer Predictions for High Liner Foods Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of High Liner Foods in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.61.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on High Liner Foods from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on High Liner Foods from C$11.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday.

TSE HLF opened at C$13.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$441.86 million and a P/E ratio of 24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.19. High Liner Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$5.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.40.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

