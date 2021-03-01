Analysts Offer Predictions for Mondi plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MONDY)

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mondi in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the company will earn $3.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondi’s FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MONDY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Mondi stock opened at $48.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63. Mondi has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $52.12.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

