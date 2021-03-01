Analysts Offer Predictions for OptimizeRx Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of OptimizeRx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva expects that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of OPRX opened at $53.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.50 million, a PE ratio of -139.95 and a beta of 0.82. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 562.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in OptimizeRx by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 765,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after buying an additional 64,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $194,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,089.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

