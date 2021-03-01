Analysts Offer Predictions for Revolve Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

RVLV opened at $46.10 on Monday. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Revolve Group news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $893,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $214,124.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $316,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 638,538 shares of company stock worth $18,130,286. 58.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

