Analysts Offer Predictions for Teladoc Health, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Teladoc Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson analyst H. Baade expects that the health services provider will earn ($0.74) per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.91.

TDOC opened at $221.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.67 and its 200-day moving average is $218.97. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.61 and a beta of 0.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,221,689.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,189.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,439 shares of company stock valued at $60,410,155. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

