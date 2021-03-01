Analysts Offer Predictions for The Home Depot, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for The Home Depot in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $2.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.09 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.32.

NYSE HD opened at $258.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market cap of $278.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amarillo National Bank boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

