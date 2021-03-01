Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for bluebird bio (BLUE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE):

2/24/2021 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – bluebird bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “bluebird reported narrower than expected loss but sales missed estimates in the third quarter of 2020. The company has an impressive pipeline of gene therapies for genetic diseases and cancers. The conditional approval of Zynteglo for patients aged 12 years or above with transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia in Europe is a significant boost for the company. The European launch of Zynteglo continues to progress, well. Additionally, the multiple myeloma program- idecabtagene vicleucel, partnered with Bristol Myers, continues to advance with the submission of the Biologics License Application (BLA) to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The successful development of the candidates will benefit it in the long run. However, competition is stiffening in this space. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year. “

2/17/2021 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

2/17/2021 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $76.00.

2/17/2021 – bluebird bio had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $56.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/16/2021 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/16/2021 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/16/2021 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/16/2021 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Shares of BLUE traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.30. 68,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,997. bluebird bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.46.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.04) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,396 shares of company stock valued at $178,798. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in bluebird bio by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

