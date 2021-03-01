Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Expedia Group (EXPE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) recently:

3/1/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $105.00 to $167.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $188.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $105.00 to $167.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $167.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $115.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $138.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $117.00 to $140.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $120.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $136.00 to $168.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Expedia is benefiting from moderation in the cancellation of bookings. Further, improving performance of Vrbo remains a positive. Growing bookings via Vrbo is benefiting the company. Additionally, cost-saving initiatives of the company remain tailwinds. Also, Expedia’s strengthening global lodging portfolio is a major positive. Further, its strong supply acquisition efforts, strategic investments and product innovation endeavors remain key catalysts. Further, the company remains optimistic about cost-control initiatives that will help in countering the coronavirus-induced disruptions. However, headwinds in the global travel industry owing to the pandemic are primary concerns. Further, sluggishness in the company’s trivago segment remains an overhang. The stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

2/1/2021 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

1/22/2021 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

1/21/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $145.00 to $154.00.

1/15/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $115.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $145.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Expedia Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Expedia is currently suffering from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Disruptions in the global travel space resulting in softness in travel trends remain major overhangs for the company’s bookings. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. Additionally, sluggishness in the trivago segment remains another headwind. Further, weakening momentum across retail and B2B segments of the company is impacting its top line negatively. Nevertheless, improving performance of Vrbo remains a positive. Also, cost-saving initiatives of the company are acting as tailwinds. Further, its strong supply acquisition efforts and product innovation endeavors are other positives. However, intensifying competition in the online travel space remains a risk. Further, leveraged balance sheet of the company is a major concern.”

1/4/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $153.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $160.90. The stock had a trading volume of 116,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,379. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.39. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $166.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get Expedia Group Inc alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 802.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.