Analysts Set Expectations for Golar LNG Limited’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Golar LNG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golar LNG’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

GLNG stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $94.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.34 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,181,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 368.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 75,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.