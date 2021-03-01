Analysts Set Expectations for Owl Rock Capital Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Owl Rock Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $221.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. Owl Rock Capital’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

ORCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Compass Point upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owl Rock Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $13.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.07. Owl Rock Capital has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $15.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

