Analysts Set Expectations for Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.15) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.90) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAGE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

SAGE stock opened at $85.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,190,000 after purchasing an additional 359,110 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,592,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,805,000 after buying an additional 159,484 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,810,000 after buying an additional 95,631 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 563,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,789,000 after buying an additional 125,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 445,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,221,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.