Analysts Set Expectations for Semler Scientific, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Semler Scientific in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Semler Scientific from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $100.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.81. Semler Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $109,125.00. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.