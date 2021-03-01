Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for TFI International (TFII)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TFI International (NASDAQ: TFII) in the last few weeks:

2/12/2021 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/10/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $82.00 to $89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

2/10/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $102.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $106.00 to $109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $78.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating.

1/26/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $78.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $69.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $53.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $78.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

1/26/2021 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2021 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

1/19/2021 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $78.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2021 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

1/15/2021 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

1/6/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of TFII opened at $69.82 on Monday. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average is $52.05.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.46. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in TFI International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth $34,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

